Man dies in freak accident in downtown Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a freak accident in downtown Vicksburg on Wednesday evening, according to Vicksburg Daily News.
The accident happened near the intersection of Grove and Washington streets.
According to Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore, the man’s vehicle began to roll and as he attempted to stop it, he got pinned between a pole and the vehicle.
The victim has been identified as Jeffrey Alan Lloyd, 54, of Auburn, Alabama.
Chief Moore says Accident Investigator Russell Dorsey is conducting the investigation on behalf of the Police Department.
