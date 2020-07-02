First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy and unsettled late week

THURSDAY: An area of low pressure will slip southward through the day, bringing up better chances for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some of the storms could be heavy in nature with frequent lightning and gusty winds. Expect rounds of storms to affect the area – keeping the weather unsettled through the day and into the evening hours.
FRIDAY: The nearly stalled front will continue to keep the weather unsettled to round out the work week across central Mississippi. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs managing the upper 80s to lower 90s. Once again, scattered downpours will be possible, though uptick in chances will be possible through the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The sluggish moving front will continue slide southward late in the week. Expect rain chances to remain elevated in the holiday weekend – with scattered storms possible. Expect highs to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s amid variably cloudy skies. Rain chances will increase again as the low and front continue to meander over the region nto early next week.
