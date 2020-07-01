Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight as a weak disturbance moves in from the north. We are under a marginal or very low end threat for severe weather. Damaging wind, hail, frequent lightning and torrential rain are likeliest with the stronger storms. This trend will continue Thursday and Friday as well, to serve as left-over remnants of tonight’s disturbance in addition to the combination of heat and humidity. Expect temperatures to reach near 90 degrees everyday through this weekend with partly sunny skies and mainly scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The humidity will make it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees in the afternoons and evenings. Morning lows will be in the 70s. Sunset on July 4th is 8:11pm. Fireworks should be okay as rain chances will be around 20 percent or less. Nothing to track in the tropics right now. We will also continue to have a light amount of dust in the air going forward through this following weekend. Today’s high reached 91 degrees, which is normal for this time of year. The low was 76, which is 5 degrees above normal. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and Thursday. Sunrise is 5:58am and the sunset is 8:11pm.