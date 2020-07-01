’We want our schools open for in-person instruction’; N.C. governor delays school reopening announcement

“How to re-open North Carolina school buildings, bus garages, and administrative offices is a critical decision, and we are incredibly thankful for Governor Cooper’s thoughtful and thorough approach,” said Tamika Walker Kelly, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators. “COVID information is changing on a daily basis, and the health and safety of all of our state’s educators, students, and their families is at stake. It is far more important to get this decision right than to get it done quickly. NCAE looks forward to working with the Governor and the State Board of Education to ensure educator voices continue to be heard in the planning to safely re-open our schools for students and all educators.”