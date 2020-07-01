2 separate wrecks on I-20 shut down interstate Wednesday afternoon

BRNDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two separate wrecks on I-20 near the Pelahatchie/Puckett exit shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate Wednesday afternoon.
The first wrecked occurred while a man was changing his tire beside the road. A woman crashed into the man’s vehicle, causing him to be pinned between his vehicle and hers.
The man received injuries to his legs, but nothing life threatening. She was checked for a DUI on the scene.
The second wreck had three separate vehicles involved. One vehicle, a van, had three children inside at the time of the accident but none received critical injuries.
The two wrecks shut down both lanes of traffic on I-20 until the debris was cleared.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.