Moss Point resident paints over black fist painted by mayor in front of city hall

Today the mural that I painted in The City of Moss Point was vandalized by a white man that lacked the cultural competence and understanding of the pain, adversity, and experience of the “BLACK LIFE”. While this was expected, we hoped that we would be able to educated and bring some meaning and truth to the overarching issues and experience of black people. The purpose of the BLACK LIVES MATTER movement is to educate, create policies, and bring awareness to the issues facing black people. This individual and other like minded groups represents the exact reason that the movement of BLACK LIVES MATTER exist and go beyond police brutality. His willful ignorance coupled with his unwillingness to listen and understand is at the foundation of the problem that not only our city, but the entire country is faced with. As a black man, mayor, and leader I took time to talk to the individual and show him some love days before when he protested this painting,his actions demonstrate his unwillingness to listed and understand the truth behind this movement. People let’s not respond to this with violence, anger, or hatred but with respect, class, and pride. It is imperative that during this time more than any other we recognize the progress that is happening such as the permanent removal of the confederate symbol from our state flag, legislation in congress that specifically is tailored towards improving the black experience in America, and the idea that our nation is working towards a better tomorrow for all people (DO NOT BE DISTRACTED BY FOOLISHNESS). The goal and purpose of this mural was to engage, make aware, educate, and stimulate a discussion surrounding a topic that is uncomfortable for many people to talk about especially those that are not impacted as a result of: police brutality, racism, white privilege, job attainment, access to care, education, wealth, etc. Today, I encourage you come together and be unified in an approach that will change the factors that impact you or someone you know by taking a peaceful action. Lastly, COVID-19 is increasing so please wear your mask and social distance.