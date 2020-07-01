Hospitality flag makers add ‘In God We Trust’ to flag design

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The makers of the ‘Hospitality Flag’ are making a change to their flag.
The creators of the former “Stennis Flag” have added the words “In God We Trust” to their design in order to meet the requirements of a new law that changes the state flag.
The group has already proposed a flag design, in which they say it has already been flown across the state for over six years.
Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law that removed Confederate imagery from the state flag and starts the process of finding a new design. One of the stipulations is that the new flag must contain the words “In God We Trust.”
The group says the flag was designed intentionally not to bear words or seals.
Today on social media they added the new words and said:
“A FLAG THAT FITS THE BILL. There are thousands of flags, car tags, and stickers already out there - across the state and across the country. Let’s build on rather than undo that momentum and branding.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.