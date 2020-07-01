‘He needs to be held accountable;’ Family of Rankin Co. suspect says COVID diagnosis led to crime spree

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was released on a misdemeanor charge in Rankin County before police say he went on a crime spree. All the while, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Vincent Ogiamien was arrested last Thursday and faces several charges including rape in the incident.
Investigators say it all happened in the 24 hours after he was released for his initial DUI misdemeanor.
Ogiamien’s sister, Shanina Washington, believes the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office made a wrong call; “I strongly believe that if Rankin County would have kept him inside of the jail cell, none of this - none of this would have went on.”
Washington said she called the sheriff’s department, concerned that Sunday when he was first arrested.
“My brother he went to a River Oaks Hospital, and they diagnosed him with Covid-19. So I called the sheriff’s department Sunday when he got arrested. I was only calling to look out for the inmates that’s in there,” she said.
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the jail tested and confirmed Ogiamien’s diagnosis. To prevent the spread and the misdemeanor, Ogiamien was let out.
The sheriff said the jail did have the space to isolate Ogiamien. He says they were unaware that Ogiamien was on house arrest when committing the DUI.
“That’s what I’m not sure of,” said Washington; “I mean when they arrested him they should have seen the ankle bracelet...”
Washington doesn't excuse her brother's actions. She went on Facebook to apologize on his behalf.
“...My family is not upholding him in anything. My family is not a condoning him of anything he needs to be held accountable. And I pray that justice be served. "
Washington said her brother is battling with drug addiction and believes he was high during Friday’s car chase.
“...He’s a loving brother. That’s that’s not him, and the drugs just took completely over his body,” said Washington; “they should have isolated him somewhere by himself so that he couldn’t get other inmates infected instead of letting him back out on the streets possibly getting other people infected and committing the crime that he did.”
