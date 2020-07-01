First Alert Forecast; hot as a firecracker to start July

WEDNESDAY: Another day, another round of Summer heat and humidity expected through mid-week. Rain chances will remain low as high pressure still holds its footing over the area, though a pop-up storm is possible. Expect highs to push themselves into the lower 90s, though, feels like temperatures will be nearing 103-108°.
THURSDAY: An area of low pressure will slip southward through the day, bringing up better chances for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some of the storms could be heavy in nature with frequent lightning and gusty winds.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The sluggish moving front will continue slide southward late in the week. Expect rain chances to remain elevated in the holiday weekend – with scattered storms possible. Expect highs to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s amid variably cloudy skies. Rain chances will increase again as the low and front continue to meander over the region nto early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.