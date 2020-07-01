Family of man who died in Madison County custody wants criminal charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The autopsy came in last week after more than two years of waiting.
Dr. Mark LeVaughn of the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office says Harvey Hill died of multiple blunt force traumas - a homicide. Hill’s family says that happened at the hands of some Madison County jailers.
“And the guards, the defendants that we’ve named in the lawsuit, subdued him by kicking him, by striking him, by throwing him to the ground,” said New York-based attorney Derek Sells of the Cochran Law Firm.
Dr. LeVaughn’s report says Hill, who died in May of 2018, had injuries on his chest and back, upper right chest, scalp and neck, a liver laceration and contusion of the tongue, among other injuries.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has reportedly finished the probe into the incident and has turned the case over to the District Attorney.
“We believe that a crime has been committed and in over two years there has been no arrest. The prosecutor has the final piece of the puzzle, and we urge the Madison County DA to go ahead and pursue this case vigorously,” said Attorney Carlos Moore.
Hill’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 against Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker and a handful of prison guards. Now they say they want arrests too.
“The only thing we want is for the people who did what they did to be held responsible for what they did. Arrested,” said one of Hill’s family members via phone.
Sheriff Tucker did not speak on camera today, but he issued a statement saying physicians who first treated Hill disagree with some of the autopsy report, and that video evidence directly contradicts Moore’s statements.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.