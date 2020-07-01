Congressman Bennie Thompson announces over $3M awarded to local airports

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced Wednesday that over $3M was awarded to local airports in the state’s second congressional district.
According to Thompson, the grant funds were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration. The funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.
The grants are meant to provide economic relief funds for any purpose for which airport revenue may be lawfully used.
Listed below are the airports that received the funding:
