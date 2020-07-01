Brookhaven police search for man accused of stealing vehicle from Walmart

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brookhaven Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing a vehicle on Sunday, June 28.
Police say they received a report of a stolen vehicle, a silver Ford Taurus with Copiah County Plates, from Wal-Mart. Video surveillance of the suspect was provided by Walmart.
The Brookhaven Police Department is asking for public assistance in the identification of this individual.
If you have any information, please contact the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)833-2424.
The Police Department encourages anyone that is shopping to remove your keys and lock your doors prior to leaving your vehicle and place all personal belongings out of sight.
