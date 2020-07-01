Both bodies found after couple on boat went missing on Eagle Lake

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The bodies of a missing couple were both found after they went missing on Eagle Lake.
The man’s body was recovered Tuesday evening. The woman’s body was found Wednesday.
The couple had been missing since Monday.
Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey has identified the victims as James and Debra Reno of Raymond, who owned a weekend home on Eagle Lake. James Reno was 57 and Debra Reno was 61. Debra Reno’s birthday was Monday, and they were on the boat to celebrate the occasion.
Family members contacted authorities when they realized the two had not returned.
The couple’s pontoon boat was found at around noon Tuesday near Australia Island. Numerous personal items, including both of the victims’ cell phones, were on the vessel when it was recovered.
Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the Hinds and Rankin County Emergency Operations, Vicksburg Fire all assisted Warren County Sheriff’s Office with the rescue operation.
