Wear your mask or get a citation, Jackson mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We are doing this so that we don’t have to shutdown the entire city.”
Those words are from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba as he discussed his plans to start issuing citations to people who don’t wear their masks in public.
Darrel Moreland of Jackson says he supports the mayor’s decision because he doesn’t think people are being safe anymore.
“I’ve come in contact with people, and they was like, ‘achoo,' and they just sit there like… you know?” he said. “So I just think it’s necessary because people are just being nasty at this point.”
Mayor Lumumba put the city on notice Monday that if your face is not covered, you could be cited. Businesses, he said, need to do their parts too.
“We will also put in a provision where we are willing to take action against business establishments that are not imposing the requirement for their patrons to wear face masks while they are in their establishments,” he said.
Where Moreland works, it will be business as usual.
“Where I work I’ve been working every day, and you have to wear masks, and I work probably about 8-9 hours so it wouldn’t change nothing, just as long as I don’t have to wear it at home,” he said.
But Lumumba made something clear to business owners – don’t ask me for favors.
“I will not be coming to your rescue if you are not adhering to these regulations. Don’t call me if you are impacted by some restriction if you are not adherent to these,” Lumumba said.
Citations on businesses could even include being shut down for a while, the mayor says. Mayor Lumumba says he will explain more about the plan in a press conference tomorrow.
