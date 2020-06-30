Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mostly cloudy skies today, but little rain as we end the month of June. July kicks off tomorrow, followed by the big July 4th holiday weekend. The chance for afternoon and evening showers will be increasing along with the temperature and humidity. Highs will be in the lower 90s going forward and morning lows will be in the middle and upper 70s. The heat and humidity will make it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees. July 4th looks fine for fireworks shows at this time with temperatures in the 80s and less than a 20 percent chance for rain in the evening. The tropics are quiet. South wind at 10mph tonight and the same is likely Wednesday with more of a southwesterly wind. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 5:57am and the sunset is 8:11pm.