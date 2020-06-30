Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks on historic signing of law to change state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is speaking out after the signing of a new law that will remove Confederate imagery from the Mississippi state flag.
She issued the following statement:
“Today Governor Reeves signed a law that says the new flag for the State of Mississippi shall bear the words ‘IN GOD WE TRUST.’ By boldly and publicly acknowledging our faith in God, we will continue to show the world the true heart of Mississippi as a state of proud, hardworking, loving, innovative, and God-fearing Americans.”
The bill officially removed the Mississippi state flag and called for the creation of a commission to design a new one.
