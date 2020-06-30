Party for Socialism and Liberation plans weekend rally in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation is hosting a rally in Madison this weekend.
It will take place Sunday, July 5, at Strawberry Patch Park around 12 p.m.
According to the event’s Facebook page, the rally will be centered around police brutality and Black lives.
“We’ll be discussing systemic racism and classism of the Madison Police Department as well as people who have died in Madison’s jail,” PSL Mississippi said.
On Liberation’s website, they state that they are united in their belief that capitalism is the main source of the problems confronting humanity today.
They believe that capitalism must be replaced by socialism, a system where “poor and working people have power and the wealth of society is used in a planned and sustainable way to meet people’s needs.”
Their list of demands includes: an end to qualified immunity for police officers, the cancellation of rent and mortgages during the pandemic, an end to all evictions and foreclosures and the dismantling of “the current racist policing system, mass incarnation and institutions of America.”
If you plan to attend Sunday’s rally, they ask that you bring masks and gloves and to socially distance as much as possible.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.