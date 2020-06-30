Minor League Baseball season canceled over COVID-19 concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Minor League Baseball will not have a 2020 season.
The league made the announcement Tuesday after informing teams there will not be a season.
This, of course, means the Mississippi Braves will not play again until 2021.
The team released a statement on the decision.
The M-Braves season was scheduled to begin on April 9. The team says they will take all necessary precautions in trying to bring events to Trustmark Park in 2020.
Fans who purchased season tickets or mini ticket plans for 2020 will be able to roll those purchases over to the 2021 season.
The Atlanta Braves are set to begin training on July 1, with a number of 2019 Mississippi Braves on their player pool, including: LHP Tucker Davidson, LHP Tyler Matzek, LHP Kyle Muller, LHP Phil Pfeifer, RHP Ian Anderson, RHP Jasseel De La Cruz, RHP Patrick Weigel, RHP Huascar Ynoa, C William Contreras, C Jonathan Morales, OF Cristian Pache, OF Drew Waters and INF Braden Shewmake.
