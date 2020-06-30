Lowndes Co. supervisor steps down as president following racially insensitive comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - Harry Sanders announced he is stepping down as president of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, accoridng to WTVA.
He is still a member of the Board and will continue to supervise District 1.
The announcement comes two weeks after Sanders made comments saying black Americans “became dependent” during slavery and have remained that way.
After news of his remarks surfaced, some members of the public called for his resignation.
Protesters gathered outside the Lowndes County Courthouse on Tuesday morning as supervisors met inside.
