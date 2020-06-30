Gov. Reeves to sign bill changing state flag with special ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will sign House Bill 1796 into law on Tuesday.
The bill will officially remove the Mississippi state flag and calls for the creation of a commission to design a new one.
Reeves will host a ceremony at 5 p.m. and plans to address the state after the bill officially passes.
Reeves will be joined by officials who helped pass the bill and leaders in the African-American community.
