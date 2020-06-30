Forrest County removes state flags as governor makes flag change official

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just as Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill officially retiring the Mississippi state flag with a Confederate emblem on it, Forrest County removed the 1894 flags from county buildings.
People gathered around the county buildings in downtown Hattiesburg as Forrest County Supervisor Rod Woullard and two others removed four flags in the area.
Many of the people said they’ve waited a long time for this day to come and they’re glad it’s finally here.
“After serving our military for three years, I feel like in Mississippi we are one America,” Woullard said. “We’re not representing with our symbols one thing and representing in what we say something else.”
Woullard said he thought this day would never come.
The bill signed by Reeves Tuesday comes after the Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate passed the bill Sunday. The bill created a committee to create a new design for the flag, which voters will decide on in November.
