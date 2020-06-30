First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy early Summer days continue

EXTENDED FORECAST: An upper disturbance will begin to slip southward into the area by late week and into the Independence Day holiday weekend. Expect rain chance to tick upward by Thursday and Friday – with scattered to numerous storms possible. As the low sags farther south, there is the possibility that drier air sneaks in just in time for Independence Day. We’ll watch that trend, though be ready for another day of scattered afternoon storms with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances will increase again as the low moves back north into early next week.