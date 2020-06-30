First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy early Summer days continue

The Saharan dust concentrations, while much lower, still are present in the skies – contributing to reduced air quality and an uptick in allergy symptoms. This will likely continue through much of the week ahead across central Mississippi.
TUESDAY: Expect more the same as inch closer to the end of June; a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 90s amid a chance for widely spaced showers and storms. Storms will fade after sunset as temperatures slowly ease into the 70s by early Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: Another day, another round of Summer heat and humidity expected through mid-week. Rain chances will remain low as high pressure still holds its footing over the area. Expect highs to push themselves into the lower 90s, though, feels like temperatures will be nearing 103-108°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An upper disturbance will begin to slip southward into the area by late week and into the Independence Day holiday weekend. Expect rain chance to tick upward by Thursday and Friday – with scattered to numerous storms possible. As the low sags farther south, there is the possibility that drier air sneaks in just in time for Independence Day. We’ll watch that trend, though be ready for another day of scattered afternoon storms with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances will increase again as the low moves back north into early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
