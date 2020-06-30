Canton school to reopen with hybrid schedule for 2020-2021 school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Public School District plans to reopen this fall with a hyrbid schedule for the 2020-2021 school year. The new scheduling is in an effort to reduce the amount of students in the classroom.
CPSD will implement a hybrid schedule to begin the school year. In this hybrid schedule, students will receive instruction through a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.
Students will be physically present at school two days per week and virtually present online three days per week. On the days that students are physically present, they will observe strict safety procedures.
This model will allow fewer children present each day to spread students out at a safe distance in classrooms and other areas.
Students will be divided into two groups at each school; while one group is physically present in the building, the other group will be virtually present online.
Cameras will be used to ensure that students who are present virtually are able to view the instruction that is occurring at school in an online format at home.
For parents who are not comfortable with their children at school, they will be allowed to use virtual learning 5 days a week.
CPSD said that this plan may be updated throughout the school year.
