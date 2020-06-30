After fight with Ridgeland officer man receives mental health assistance, low bond

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested for assaulting a Ridgeland police officer over the weekend will likely be getting out of jail soon with a low bond.
20 year old Jaden Luckett was given a bond of just $10,000 Tuesday.
During his bond hearing, the judge, Luckett’s parents and Ridgeland police decided it would be better to get Jaden help with mental issues rather than put him into the criminal justice system.
He is charged with multiple offenses including aggravated assault on an officer.
Jaden’s mother testified he sometimes has issues when he is off his medication.
The officer suffered a head injury and required staples after he struggled to get Luckett into custody Saturday morning.
Chief John Neal of the Ridgeland Police Department said, “After review of that in the officer’s training file because there was a taser that was deployed there was some response to resistance in the actual take-down of Mr. Luckett. We wanted to make sure everything was in policy and after review of all that, that’s when we put out a statement and the officer acted within all of our policies and procedures.”
Under his bond conditions Luckett will be monitored electronically. He will also have to check into Region 8 for a mental health evaluation with 24 hours of bonding out of jail.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.