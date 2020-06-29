St. Dominic employee fired after posting expletive-filled Facebook comment about protesters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An employee at St. Dominic has been fired after posting an expletive-filled Facebook comment regarding protesters.
“We are aware of comments via social media made by an individual identified as a St. Dominic’s employee that do not in any way reflect the values and mission of St. Dominic’s,” said the hospital Monday.
After investigating the matter, St. Dominic announced that the individual is no longer associated with the hospital, saying they do not “tolerate racist language or behavior or threats of violence of any kind in any form.”
The comments in question came from a woman whose online profile said she worked at St. Dominic. On one Facebook post, she commented that it was her right to “defend my flag, my gun and MYSELF!”
She continued, writing, “If others hate it here SO BADLY, LEAVE! GTFO! PLEASE! We don’t want you here ANYWAY!”
After another commenter told her to calm down, the woman responded saying that she was tired of calming down. She said “their” rights are filled in the news every day but “our” rights are not respected.
“I’m sick of this bull****,” she wrote. “I am a gun toting Republican. Let them TRY to protest on the road I take to WORK! Gonna be a LONG line of dead b****** who think they are entitled. SICK OF THIS S***.”
In St. Dominic’s response, they said that it was their mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and to seek equity and fairness in all relationships.
They concluded the statement by saying, “We remain strong in our resolve and collective work to root up racism in all its forms.”
