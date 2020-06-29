Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat and humidity will rule this week, right through this extended July 4th holiday weekend. We can expect only a slight chance for a shower over the next couple of afternoons and evenings. Highs will reach the lower 90s with lows in the middle 70s. Later this week, showers will become more widespread, but temperatures should remain the same. While we will have partly sunny skies each day, the showers and storms will focus mostly on the afternoon and evening. We have a limited number of fireworks shows Friday and Saturday. The weather should work out, but there does remain the risk of a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Low amounts of Sahara dust will continue this week, with higher amounts again in the middle to end of the week, but it should be lower than what we just encountered. While highs will be in the lower 90s, it will feel more like 100 to 105 degrees each day. South wind at 5mph tonight and southwest at 10mph Tuesday. Average high is 91 and the average low is 71 this time of year. Sunrise is 5:57am and the sunset is 8:11pm. There is a weak area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic that has a 10 percent chance for formation this week. It’s something to watch, but it’s unlikely to have any impact.