July 4th travel on hold due to coronavirus pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many Americans will be enjoying this Fourth of July close to home during the pandemic.
Domestic and international travel are basically put on hold during what this typically the height of the summer travel period.
"Cruises have gotten to the point where I have cancelled and rebooked for September and November," said Travel Management Inc. owner D. Marie Collins.
The Vicksburg based travel agency specializes in cruises and international tours.
The 40 year industry insider has seen a nearly 100 percent drop in travel since March.
Taking in a fireworks show aboard a cruise ship or at the Statue of Liberty isn't an option for most travelers this Fourth of July.
“People are scared to go internationally because what if they get over there and they put a moratorium and they can’t get out. What if we put a moratorium again, and we have a 14 day moratorium to come back into the United States,” added Collins.
Typically July 4th flights would be packed heading across the country and internationally.
“Six weeks ago July 4th was a viable vacation date to start sending people,” said Magnolia Travel Group owner Kim Sims.
But the veteran travel agent said now that’s not a reality.
$1,000,000 in business booked for the summer in February has been cancelled.
“Hawaii, California, New York, those states that require a 14 day quarantine upon arrival so those trips have had to be postponed to a later date,” said Sims.
Experts urge patience while waiting for travel to reopen after the pandemic.
Once you are able to take that long awaited trip, Sims recommends you get travel insurance, preferably protection which covers cancellations for any reason.
