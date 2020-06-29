Inmate dies after 21 years behind bars; no foul play suspected

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate convicted of multiple crimes in DeSoto County has died in a Jackson hospital.
Herman David Wiley, 58, died Saturday at Merit Health Central. He was housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.
No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.
Wiley,was convicted of two counts of fondling a child and two counts of sexual battery and sentenced to serve a total of 30 years on June 7, 1999.
