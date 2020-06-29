Group of boys rescue drowning dog in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In the midst of the recent flooding that has swept its way through the Tri-State area, a group of local children performed a heroic act to save an animal’s life.
14 News is learning that four boys in Ohio County saw a dog that was trapped in high waters on Sunday.
In heroic fashion, Tim and Tom Goff, Leo Hatton and Ben Hayes went out to save the day and jumped into the water to rescue the drowning canine. They say the flooding has been really bad in their area.
