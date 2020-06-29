Governor Reeves vetoes Jackson water bill relief legislation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has vetoed water bill relief legislation for the City of Jackson.
The bill was unanimously passed in the legislature over a week ago.
It would have allowed the Jackson Public Works Department far more flexibility when it comes to billing, allowing for payment plans in legitimate cases of high bills and forgiveness in others, depending on the circumstances.
Reeves announced via Facebook that he was vetoing the bill as, “it allows politicians to say that individuals are not responsible for paying their water bill. It’s supposed to be for the impoverished or needy, but there are no safeguards in place to make sure that’s the case. It’s totally up to them.”
He mentioned that the bill would give politicians too much power.
“Even if you trust the politicians in charge there now, do you trust the rest of them forever? This bill would give them that power.”
Reeves said that the City of Jackson has serious troubles with their water system where people got overcharged in the past and there may be other legislation to fix these issues.
“Other cities have issues too, why should only Jackson get a carve-out? There are needy Mississippians who would rather not pay their bills all over.”
He states that since this bill passed unanimously the legislature might override his veto.
