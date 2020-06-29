Gov. Reeves defends couple who pointed guns at protesters, says they were ‘within their rights’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Reeves has voiced his support in favor of the couple seen pointing guns at protesters in Missouri over the weekend.
The group of more than 500 protesters had broken into the couple’s private St. Louis neighborhood Sunday night to find the home of Mayor Lyda Krewsom.
According to the Associated Press, the couple told a local television station that they “were facing an ‘angry mob’ on their private street and feared for their lives.”
The man and woman told police they saw people who were armed, so they armed themselves and called the authorities.
On Facebook, Gov. Reeves said the media was swarming to attack the couple and that maybe the group had peaceful intent but “the country has seen a ton of violence.”
“The group entered their gate and marched up to their front door,” Gov. Reeves wrote. “I think these homeowners were totally within their rights (although they might want to work on trigger discipline).”
Gov. Reeves also said that private property still exists in this county and that the Second Amendment is not for hunting, “it’s for self defense.”
