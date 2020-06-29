The flag bill passed lawmakers. What’s next?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday evening, Mississippi lawmakers in the House and Senate both approved a bill that will change the state flag.
So what happens next before a new flag is in its place?
First, Governor Tate Reeves will have to sign the bill into law. Reeves has already indicated that he will do so.
Then, a nine-person commission will be in place by July 15. The commission will consist of three appointed by Speaker Phillip Gunn, three appointed by Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, and three appointed by Governor Tate Reeves.
The commission will need to settle on one flag design by September 14. They will hold public forums and solicit input for the flag design.
Then on November 3, voters will choose whether to approve the chosen design. it will appear on the ballot when voters decide the next president.
If voters choose to approve the selected design by a majority vote, it will become official in January.
If the design is not approved, the commission will come up with a new design to put before voters next November. That process will continue until a new flag is chosen.
