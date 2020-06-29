First Alert Forecast: summery heat, humidity this week

The Saharan dust concentrations, while much lower, still are present in the skies – contributing to reduced air quality and an uptick in allergy symptoms. This will likely continue through much of the week ahead across central Mississippi.
MONDAY: Starting back to work on Monday will feature more heat and humidity over central Mississippi; expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Feels like temperatures will likely crest near 100 degrees by the afternoon hours. A few storms will develop amid the daytime heating; generally fizzling after sunset as lows drop into the 70s.
TUESDAY: Expect more the same as inch closer to the end of June; a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 90s amid a chance for a few afternoon showers and storms. Storms will fade after sunset as temperatures slowly ease into the 70s by early Wednesday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A typical, summery pattern will continue through mid-week with an opportunity for afternoon showers and storms amid a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will top out in the 90s, lows in the 70s. By late week and into the Independence Day holiday weekend, an upper low will move over the Gulf States, upticking chances for rain and storms amid clouds amid highs in the 80s to near 90.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
