Face coverings required for staff on Mississippi State University campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Face coverings will now be required inside all of Mississippi State University’s campus buildings.
In a memo to staff, the university said that based on the current rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Oktibbeha County and the Golden Triangle, masks will be mandatory beginning on June 30, 2020.
Employees may remove their face coverings in their individual office or at their workspace if they can maintain appropriate physical distance from all other individuals.
Employees who need a facemask/face covering should contact their building manager.
