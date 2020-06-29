Babalu to temporally close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Babalu in Fondren will temporally close after one of their employees tested positive for coronavirus.
“At 9 a.m. on Monday, June 29, we learned that an employee tested positive for COVID-19,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook Monday morning. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing our Jackson location temporarily.”
They said the individual’s most recent shift was on Tuesday, June 23.
Babalu said they have notified all of their employees and have advised them to get tested, even if they are not currently experiencing any symptoms.
The employees must also quarantine themselves until they get their results. If they test negative, they can return to work once the restaurant reopens.
“The health and safety of our team members and guests is our top priority, so we are taking this situation very seriously,” Babalu wrote.
The restaurant also said that all employees are required to complete a coronavirus questionnaire and have their temperatures taken before every shift.
If they are experiencing any symptoms or have been exposed to someone with coronavirus in the last two weeks, Babalu said, they cannot enter the restaurant.
