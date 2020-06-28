Man arrested, charged after fight with Ridgeland officer

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland police officer was injured while arresting a man Saturday afternoon.
According to Ridgeland Police Department Chief John Neal, the officer was arresting 20-year-old Jaden M. Luckett when a struggle ensued between the two as Luckett refused to comply.
Chief Neal says that backup was called as he fled on foot from the officer.
In a video circulating on social media, it appears that Luckett was shot at by the officer with a gun, however, Chief Neal confirms that it was a taser.
He also says the officer had to be treated at a medical facility and received several staples in his head. The officer is resting at home after the incident.
Luckett was taken into custody and faces several charges to include careless driving, failure of owner or operator, license plate: no tag/expired, failure to comply with request, fleeing law enforcement agent/resisting, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
He will have an initial appearance in court at 2:00 p.m. on Monday.
