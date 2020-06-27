First Alert Forecast: Mild tonight, hot & steamy on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Still pretty warm and humid this evening. There were a few showers that developed around the area, but most spots remained dry today. Tonight, lows will cool down to near 75, so i will definitely be a pretty mild night. Hot and steamy conditions will continue tomorrow with highs in the low 90′s across the region. There is a chase of a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but coverage will be light and most people will see partly cloudy skies all day. Feels like temperatures tomorrow will once again be in the upper 90′s and triple digits.
During the next work week, the summery pattern will persist with hot and humid conditions along with daily chances for showers and storms. Rain chances will gradually increase during the week into next weekend, so the 4th of July weekend looks to be a wet and stormy one.
