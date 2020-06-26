First Alert Forecast: Hot, humid, and scattered showers possible today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warm and muggy start to this Sunday morning. Temperatures are currently in the mid to upper 70′s across the region. As we go throughout the day, temperatures will climb in to the lower 90′s with a high around 91. It will be very hot and steamy with heat indices near 100 this afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening, but coverage today will be similar to yesterday. We are still seeing lower dust levels for today, which is good news for anyone that has felt any effects from the dust.