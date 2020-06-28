Find out how each lawmaker voted on bill to change state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Sunday to cast their vote on a bill to change the design on the state flag.
Both the House of Representatives and Senate voted Saturday to change the rules to allow a bill to be drafted to change the flag.
Sunday legislators voted on that bill. The House passed House Bill 1796 with a vote of 91-23.
Here’s how each representative voted.
House of Representatives:
Shane Aguirre: Y
Brent Anderson: Y
Jeramey Anderson: Y
Otis Anthony: Y
William Tracy Arnold: Y
Willie Bailey: Y
Nick Bain: Y
Earle S. Banks: Y
Shane Barnett: N
Manly Barton: Y
Charles Jim Beckett: Y
Christopher M. Bell: Y
Donnie Bell: Y
Richard Bennett: Y
Edward Blackmon Jr.: Y
Joel Bomgar: Y
C. Scott Bounds: N
Randy P. Boyd: N
Bo Brown: Y
Chris Brown: ABSENT
Cedric Burnett: Y
Charles Busby: Y
Larry Byrd: Y
Billy Adam Calvert: N
Lester Carpenter: N
Gary Chism: ABSENT
Bryant W. Clark: Y
Alyce G. Clarke: Y
Angela Cockerham: Y
Carolyn Crawford: N
Sam Creekmore IV: Y
Dana Criswell: N
Ronnie C. Crudup: Y
Becky Currie: Y
Jerry Darnell: N
Oscar Denton: Y
Clay Deweese: Y
Jarvis Dortch: Y
Dan Eubanks: ABSENT
Casey Eure: Y
Bob Evans: Y
Michael T. Evans: Y
John G. Faulkner: Y
Kevin Felsher: Y
Jill Ford: Y
Kevin Ford: Y
Stephanie Foster: Y
Debra Gibbs: Y
Karl Gibbs: Y
Dale Goodin: Y
Jeffrey S. Guice: NOT VOTING
Philip Gunn: Y
Jeff Hale: N
Greg Haney: N
Jeffery Harness: Y
John W. Hines, Sr.: Y
Gregory Holloway Sr.: Y
Joey Hood: Y
Steve Hopkins: ABSENT
Kevin Horan: Y
Stephen A. Horne: N
Mac Huddleston: Y
Abe Hudson: Y
Lataisha Jackson: Y
Robert L. Johnson III: Y
Kabir Karriem: Y
Bill Kinkade: N
Timmy Ladner: N
John Thomas "Trey" Lamar III: Y
Johnathan Ray Lancaster: Y
Vince Mangold: N
Steve Massengill: Y
Kent McCarty: Y
Dana McLean: Y
Hester Jackson McCray: Y
Missy McGee: Y
Jay McKnight: N
Doug McLeod: N
Carl Mickens: Y
Tom Miles: Y
Sam C. Mims, V: N
Ken Morgan: N
Gene Newman: Y
Karl Oliver: Y
Solomon C. Osborne: Y
Jansen Owen: Y
Orlando Paden: Y
Randall Patterson: Y
Bill Pigott: N
Daryl Porter: Y
Brent Powell: Y
John Read: Y
Thomas U. Reynolds: Y
Rob Roberson: Y
Tracey T. Rosebud: Y
Randy Rushing: N
Noah Sanford: Y
Donnie Scoggin: Y
Omeria Scott: Y
Fred Shanks: Y
Troy Smith: N
Jody Steverson: Y
Rufus Straughter: Y
Zakiya Summers: Y
Cheikh Taylor: Y
Rickey Thompson: Y
Mark Tullos: N
Jerry R. Turner: Y
Kenneth Walker: Y
Price Wallace: N
Percy W. Watson: Y
Tom Weathersby: Y
Jason White: Y
Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes: N
Sonya Williams-Barnes: Y
Brady Williamson: Y
Lee Yancey: Y
Shanda Yates: Y
Charles Young, Jr.: Y
Henry Zuber III: Y
Senate:
Juan Barnett: Y
Barbara Blackmon: Y
Kevin Blackwell: Y
David Blount: Y
Nicole Boyd: Y
Jenifer B. Branning: N
Hob Bryan: Y
Albert Butler: Y
Joel R.Carter, Jr.: Y
Chris Caughman: N
Lydia Graves Chassaniol: N
Kathy L. Chism: N
Dennis DeBar, Jr.: Y
Scott DeLano: Y
Sally Doty: Y
Jeremy England: Y
Joey Fillingane: N
Hillman Terome Frazier: Y
Josh Harkins: Y
Angela Burks Hill: N
W. Briggs Hopson III: Y
John Horhn: Y
Gary Jackson: Y
Robert L. Jackson: Y
Sampson Jackson II: Y
Chris Johnson: Y
David Jordan: Y
Dean Kirby: Y
Tyler McCaughn: N
Chris McDaniel: N
Michael McLendon: N
Chad McMahan: Y
J. Walter Michel: Y
Philip Moran: Y
Sollie B. Norwood: Y
David Parker: Y
Rita Potts Parks:
John A. Polk: Y
Joseph M. Seymour: N
Derrick T. Simmons: Y
Sarita Simmons: Y
Melanie Sojourner: N
Daniel H. Sparks: N
Benjamin Suber: Y
Jeff Tate: N
Joseph Thomas: Y
Mike Thompson: Y
Angela Turner-Ford: Y
Neil S. Whaley: N
Brice Wiggins: Y
Tammy Witherspoon: Y
Chuck Younger: Y
