Find out how each lawmaker voted on bill to change state flag
By China Lee | June 28, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 6:53 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Sunday to cast their vote on a bill to change the design on the state flag.

Both the House of Representatives and Senate voted Saturday to change the rules to allow a bill to be drafted to change the flag.

Sunday legislators voted on that bill. The House passed House Bill 1796 with a vote of 91-23.

Here’s how each representative voted.

House of Representatives:

Shane Aguirre: Y

Brent Anderson: Y

Jeramey Anderson: Y

Otis Anthony: Y

William Tracy Arnold: Y

Willie Bailey: Y

Nick Bain: Y

Earle S. Banks: Y

Shane Barnett: N

Manly Barton: Y

Charles Jim Beckett: Y

Christopher M. Bell: Y

Donnie Bell: Y

Richard Bennett: Y

Edward Blackmon Jr.: Y

Joel Bomgar: Y

C. Scott Bounds: N

Randy P. Boyd: N

Bo Brown: Y

Chris Brown: ABSENT

Cedric Burnett: Y

Charles Busby: Y

Larry Byrd: Y

Billy Adam Calvert: N

Lester Carpenter: N

Gary Chism: ABSENT

Bryant W. Clark: Y

Alyce G. Clarke: Y

Angela Cockerham: Y

Carolyn Crawford: N

Sam Creekmore IV: Y

Dana Criswell: N

Ronnie C. Crudup: Y

Becky Currie: Y

Jerry Darnell: N

Oscar Denton: Y

Clay Deweese: Y

Jarvis Dortch: Y

Dan Eubanks: ABSENT

Casey Eure: Y

Bob Evans: Y

Michael T. Evans: Y

John G. Faulkner: Y

Kevin Felsher: Y

Jill Ford: Y

Kevin Ford: Y

Stephanie Foster: Y

Debra Gibbs: Y

Karl Gibbs: Y

Dale Goodin: Y

Jeffrey S. Guice: NOT VOTING

Philip Gunn: Y

Jeff Hale: N

Greg Haney: N

Jeffery Harness: Y

John W. Hines, Sr.: Y

Gregory Holloway Sr.: Y

Joey Hood: Y

Steve Hopkins: ABSENT

Kevin Horan: Y

Stephen A. Horne: N

Mac Huddleston: Y

Abe Hudson: Y

Lataisha Jackson: Y

Robert L. Johnson III: Y

Kabir Karriem: Y

Bill Kinkade: N

Timmy Ladner: N

John Thomas "Trey" Lamar III: Y

Johnathan Ray Lancaster: Y

Vince Mangold: N

Steve Massengill: Y

Kent McCarty: Y

Dana McLean: Y

Hester Jackson McCray: Y

Missy McGee: Y

Jay McKnight: N

Doug McLeod: N

Carl Mickens: Y

Tom Miles: Y

Sam C. Mims, V: N

Ken Morgan: N

Gene Newman: Y

Karl Oliver: Y

Solomon C. Osborne: Y

Jansen Owen: Y

Orlando Paden: Y

Randall Patterson: Y

Bill Pigott: N

Daryl Porter: Y

Brent Powell: Y

John Read: Y

Thomas U. Reynolds: Y

Rob Roberson: Y

Tracey T. Rosebud: Y

Randy Rushing: N

Noah Sanford: Y

Donnie Scoggin: Y

Omeria Scott: Y

Fred Shanks: Y

Troy Smith: N

Jody Steverson: Y

Rufus Straughter: Y

Zakiya Summers: Y

Cheikh Taylor: Y

Rickey Thompson: Y

Mark Tullos: N

Jerry R. Turner: Y

Kenneth Walker: Y

Price Wallace: N

Percy W. Watson: Y

Tom Weathersby: Y

Jason White: Y

Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes: N

Sonya Williams-Barnes: Y

Brady Williamson: Y

Lee Yancey: Y

Shanda Yates: Y

Charles Young, Jr.: Y

Henry Zuber III: Y

Senate:

Juan Barnett: Y

Barbara Blackmon: Y

Kevin Blackwell: Y

David Blount: Y

Nicole Boyd: Y

Jenifer B. Branning: N

Hob Bryan: Y

Albert Butler: Y

Joel R.Carter, Jr.: Y

Chris Caughman: N

Lydia Graves Chassaniol: N

Kathy L. Chism: N

Dennis DeBar, Jr.: Y

Scott DeLano: Y

Sally Doty: Y

Jeremy England: Y

Joey Fillingane: N

Hillman Terome Frazier: Y

Josh Harkins: Y

Angela Burks Hill: N

W. Briggs Hopson III: Y

John Horhn: Y

Gary Jackson: Y

Robert L. Jackson: Y

Sampson Jackson II: Y

Chris Johnson: Y

David Jordan: Y

Dean Kirby: Y

Tyler McCaughn: N

Chris McDaniel: N

Michael McLendon: N

Chad McMahan: Y

J. Walter Michel: Y

Philip Moran: Y

Sollie B. Norwood: Y

David Parker: Y

Rita Potts Parks:

John A. Polk: Y

Joseph M. Seymour: N

Derrick T. Simmons: Y

Sarita Simmons: Y

Melanie Sojourner: N

Daniel H. Sparks: N

Benjamin Suber: Y

Jeff Tate: N

Joseph Thomas: Y

Mike Thompson: Y

Angela Turner-Ford: Y

Neil S. Whaley: N

Brice Wiggins: Y

Tammy Witherspoon: Y

Chuck Younger: Y

