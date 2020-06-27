Woman arrested, charged after man was found shot to death in hotel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a deadly shooting at a hotel on Saturday morning.
According to the police, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Oyo Hotel on South Frontage Road in Vicksburg.
Police say when they arrived they found 23-year-old Quinterrious McCoy deceased in one of the rooms. He was found shot multiple times.
Cassondra Rochelle Jones-White, 30, was arrested Saturday in connection with McCoy’s death.
Jones has been charged with one count of manslaughter and is being held without bond until her initial court appearance on Monday, June 29 in Vicksburg Municipal Court.
Police have not released a motive.
