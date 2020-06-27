U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Espy speaks out after historic vote on Miss. flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday, the Mississippi state legislature voted to clear the way for the Mississippi state flag to come down.
Mississippi, Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Espy shared his thoughts on the historic vote.
Espy said:
“Growing up in Mississippi during a time of segregation and school integration, I faced some of the worst of what our state flag represented. But Mississippi’s story is one of progress, one of change — and that’s why I’ve never given up on being a part of the progress. With this historic change, we are ushering in a new era for Mississippi — one that is more inclusive, equitable and prosperous. Mississippians — Black, Brown, white, young and old — are energized, ready for change, and ready to move our state forward.”
The Mississippi House and Senate both voted on Saturday to suspend rules, allowing for a vote to take place to change the current state flag.
The suspension of the rules is the first step to changing the state flag. The vote will then move toward removing the flag, which must also be passed by both the House and Senate. Governor Tate Reeves already said if the bill on a new flag reaches his desk, he will pass it.
