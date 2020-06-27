Man found shot to death in Vicksburg hotel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a deadly shooting at a hotel on Saturday morning.
According to the police, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Oyo Hotel on South Frontage Road in Vicksburg.
Police say when they arrived they found 23-year-old Quinterrious McCoy deceased in one of the rooms. He was found shot multiple times.
One person has been detained as a suspect of this incident. Their identity has not been released.
An investigation is underway by Vicksburg police.
