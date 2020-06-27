Free virtual summer camp for children during COVID-19 pandemic

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Camp Pioneer in Pearl is not letting COVID-19 stop its positive summer activities. It’s offering a free virtual camp for all children.
There are arts and crafts videos, bible lessons and exercising. Leaders say they may not be able to offer swimming, hiking and boating this year, but the virtual camp allows them to reach people all across the world.
They wanted to still offer something motivational for kids during the pandemic.
“There were still several young people out there this summer who would be closed in or looking for alternatives and different outlets or just something. We said we want to do ministry. We said we can pull it off. Our desire is to get the gospel out to young kids and do it in a fun way. If we are here, do it in a safe way and a way that enhances their overall development,” said Ronald Bingham, Executive Director of Pioneer Ministries.
More than 300 children have signed up. This is the first summer the camp is not able to host kids on the property since 1948.
