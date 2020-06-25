First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy for Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still a few showers on the First Alert Doppler this evening, but most of them should come to an end soon. Tonight, lows will be near 72 degrees. Today started out very hazy and cloudy and ended very hot and muggy. Humid and steamy conditions are likely to continue for Sunday with high in the low 90′s across the area. Feels like temperatures will climb to near triple digits. Most of the high levels of the Saharan Dust has cleared out of the area and air quality should continue to improve over the next few days as low levels of dust concentration sticks around.
For the next work week, we are looking at a more summery pattern with pretty humid conditions, chances for scattered showers and storms every day, and highs in the low 90′s. Rain chances increase as we head towards next weekend.
