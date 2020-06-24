First Alert Forecast: Hazy & summertime weather this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Feeling very muggy and humid this morning with temperatures in the upper 70′s, so a very warm start to the weekend. No rain this morning across our area, but we could see a few isolated to scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of these could be on the strong side and produce damaging wind gusts. The coverage today shouldn’t be very high. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 80′s today. Still a lot of dust in the air this morning, but there is a bit less in concentration levels compared to yesterday. Hazy and dusty conditions will still prevail for the next few day’s while the dust hangs around the area. for the next few days, dust concentration levels should continue to decrease as we head towards the next work week.