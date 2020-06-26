14-year-old killed in dirt bike crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was killed in a dirt bike crash Wednesday night.
Jackson Police Department said the crash happened on McDowell Road near 9 p.m. when the dirt bike crashed into a sedan.
Two people were on the dirt bike. One was rushed to the hospital, and the other died at the scene.
The victim who died was identified as 14-year-old Stephen Barber. The other victim is listed in stable condition.
Police say the sedan driver stayed at the scene and does not currently face any charges.
