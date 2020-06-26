Violent crime suspect caught in Jackson after high-speed chase

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been caught after leading police on a chase early Friday morning.
Brandon Police Assistant Chief Chris Butts says he raped two people, stole several cars, and shot a woman overnight in Brandon.
After these incidents, the suspect led police on a chase into Jackson where he crashed on I-20 and Terry Road.
The suspect has been identified as Vincent Ogiamien.
The medical condition of the shooting victim is unknown at this time.
Police records indicate Ogiamien was released from the Rankin County jail on Thursday afternoon after a DUI arrest. He has been booked seven times in Rankin County, for crimes including motor vehicle theft, drugs, and fleeing police.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
