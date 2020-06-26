Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrest man accused of multiple crimes

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of committing multiple crimes in the area.
According to police, Jordan Jamal Brinson was taken into custody on two aggravated assault warrants out of Magee.
He is accused of injuring two people during a shooting in April.
Brinson is also considered a person of interest in a homicide that happened in Simpson County on June 22. Sheriff Paul Mullins says that investigation is still ongoing.
Police say Brinson was arrested in November 2019 on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.