Police on the scene after woman barricades herself inside Jackson hotel room

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are on the scene after a woman barricaded herself inside her Jackson hotel room.
People staying at Inn Town Suites say the woman has fired two shots and a window is broken out.
Currently, police are speaking to the woman and asking her to put her weapon down and to come out.
Crime scene tape has been put up and six officers and AMR are at the hotel.
This is the 2nd time JPD has responded here late this afternoon according to witnesses.
This is a developing story.
