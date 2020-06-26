Mayor Lumumba: Fly the state flag in your home ‘but don’t fly it over my children’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is expressing concern about growing COVID-19 cases and how the city is tracking information. Mayor Lumumba also talks about years of work to change Mississippi’s state flag.
Lumumba says the fight to change Mississippi’s state flag is not a new battle for him.
Mayor Lumumba said, “My position has remained the same over time. In fact, five years ago I joined with my friend Aunjanue Ellis, internationally known actress. We joined and created an organization called The Human Rights Collective, focused on making certain that we get rid of the vestiges of slavery such as the stars and bars and so I stood against the flag then, I still stand against the flag today.”
Ellis has said she will not bring any entertainment or movie opportunities to Mississippi until the flag is changed. The Mayor says he is encouraged by the show of support from state leaders.
“If you personally have an affiliation for the flag, then I don’t care whether you fly it in your own home, but don’t fly it over my children,” said Mayor Lumumba.
The Mayor also expressing his concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and the Capital City.
“People, you know, as they have returned to a sense of normalcy, think that we are beyond this virus and we’re not,” Mayor Lumumba said.
The city’s COVID Symptom tracker is being used to help pinpoint coronavirus hotspots but Mayor Lumumba says he needs an opinion from the State Attorney General’s Office to get street level information from the State Health Department that is crucial to identifying the areas.
Mayor Lumumba said, "I want to lean on the AG, Attorney Lynn Fitch, that we can get that data sharing agreement in place. This isn't a political conversation, this is about information that will save lives and the more that we can get to a census track level of where the virus is the more we can coordinate our response to reflect that."
Michelle Williams, Chief of Staff for the Attorney General’s Office, tells us they are happy to review whatever comes to their office.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.